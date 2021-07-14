MATCH ACTION: Lincoln United v Boston United - Lincs Senior Cup

Danny Elliott's 94th-minute winner saw Boston United overcome Lincoln United in the Lincs Senior Cup last night.

Matt Tootle and Jordan Burrow twice put the Pilgrims ahead only to be pegged back by finishes from Andy Yanssen and Callum Foster before Elliott had the final say.

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott happy to make good impression - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex-United duo join Weymouth - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United announce squad numbers - news

Keep up to date with sport at Lincolnshire World on social media on Facebook and Twitter

1. Boston United won 3-2 at Lincoln United. Photo: Oliver Atkin Buy photo

2. Boston United won 3-2 at Lincoln United. Photo: Oliver Atkin Buy photo

3. Boston United won 3-2 at Lincoln United. Photo: Oliver Atkin Buy photo

4. Boston United won 3-2 at Lincoln United. Photo: Oliver Atkin Buy photo