MATCH ACTION: Lincoln United v Boston United - Lincs Senior Cup
Photos by Oliver Atkin...
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 8:31 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 8:32 am
Danny Elliott's 94th-minute winner saw Boston United overcome Lincoln United in the Lincs Senior Cup last night.
Matt Tootle and Jordan Burrow twice put the Pilgrims ahead only to be pegged back by finishes from Andy Yanssen and Callum Foster before Elliott had the final say.
