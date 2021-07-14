Boston United matchwinner Danny Elliott happy to make 'good impression' on debut

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Danny Elliott was delighted to make a 'good impression' on his Boston United debut.

The former Hartlepool, Chester and Alfreton striker netted a last-gasp winner as the Pilgrims edged past Lincoln United 3-2 in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup at Ashby Avenue.

"It was good (to score),” he said, after linking up with his new teammates just hours after his signing was announced.

“I didn’t know many of them before this evening. I knew of them, playing against them, and it was nice to make a good impression.

“Everyone’s been really welcoming of me into the team.

“This was my first meeting. I know they’ve been working hard and as I’ve been speaking with the staff and I’ve been keeping an eye on things. Hopefully showed them a bit of what I’m about.”

The attacker says manager Craig Elliott's 'ambition' sold the club to him.

Elliott finds the net. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"It's something I want to be a part of," the 25-year-old added.

"I played against them once last season and once the season before. Both were tight games, both draws.

"I’ve always known their team’s been up there the last couple of seasons. Hopefully we can finish the season this time and do something good as a team."

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex-United duo join Weymouth - news

The matchwinner is mobbed by teammates. Photo: Oliver Atkin

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United announce squad numbers - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Matlock 3 United 2 - photo gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: United fan relives Euro 2020 Wembley semi win - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Floodlights back up - news