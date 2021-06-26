Miller, Willis and Wafula among latest former Boston United players to secure clubs for next season

Ricky Miller.

Former Boston United fan favourites Ricky Miller and Jonathan Wafula are among the latest ex-Pilgrims to secure clubs for next season.

Fans were using social media to plead with striker Miller to return to the Jakemands Community Stadium after his departure from Aldershot Town was announced recently.

However, it is another former club that the attacker - once dubbed 'the Rash' by Dennis Greene for the way he seems to get everywhere on the pitch - has chosen to join.

This week Miller was unveiled by National League club Dover Athletic.

Wafula - a cult favourite amongst United supporters - could be lining up again his former club very soon.

The midfielder has left Guiseley for Northern Premier League Matlock Town, who Craig Elliott's side will meet in Derbyshire on July 9 in a pre-season friendly.

Cameron Johnson, another attacker from the Greene era, has signed for Stamford, where he will line up alongside ex-United player Harry Vince.

Keeper George Willis and defender James Jones will once again be rivals of Boston next season after extending their spells at National League North Alfreton Town.

