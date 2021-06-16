Boston United squad presented with league trophy

The Pilgrims squad.

Boston United’s Walking Football squad have finally been presented with their title winning trophy and medals.

The side ended the 2019-20 campaign as joint winners of the Midlands League competition.

However, due to the Covid pandemic, the players had to wait for their presentation.

The Pilgrims, captained by Steve Slater, finished joint top of the table with league rivals Nottingham Bramcote.

Team coach Lewis Wright presented the trophy to the players yesterday.

United hold three weekly walking football sessions. Anyone who wants to take part is asked email [email protected] for details.

