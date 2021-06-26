'Incredible' Joe Leesley returns to Boston United

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Craig Elliott has praised 'incredible' Joe Leesley after his return to the Jakemans Commuinity Stadium was announced.

The winger will join the Pilgrims on loan for the 2021-22 campaign from parent club Harrogate Town following a successful spell last season.

The move is arguable the National League North's worst kept secret of the summer with both Elliott and Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver going on record to discuss the move.

Leesley - who has also featured on loan for Stockport County and League Two Stevenage in recent seasons - scored four times in 12 appearances with United last season.

"Joe has incredible stats in his career, producing a high number of assists and goals on a regular basis," Elliott said.

"You could see his confidence and fitness improve just before last season was stopped and he was proving to be a key player for us.

"Joe is a great lad in the dressing room and he's now coming into his peak years as a player, so I am really looking forward to working with him again.

"I also wish to thank Simon Weaver for his help in securing this deal for the season."

Leesley - part of the Harrogate squads which won promotion from the National League North to League Two via two play-off successes - is in the final year of his Town contract.

