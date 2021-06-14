Shane Byrne aims to put play-off heartbreak behind him after becoming part of Boston United's 'new era'

Shane Byrne is a Pilgrim. Photo: Boston United

Shane Byrne and Boston United know all about play-off heartbreak.

But now the former Brackley Town midfielder is hoping that will be a thing of the past for both player and club following his switch to the Jakemans Community Stadium.

"I'm excited about it. I'm excited to get started now," said Byrne, after being announced as a Pilgrim earlier today.

"It's been probably a couple of years in the making.

"The club got in contact (last summer) asking what my situation was but the move didn't make sense at the time with Covid. So I told them I'd have another season at Brackley."

However, that campaign ended with the National League North being made null and void.

Prior to that Byrne - who won the FA Trophy with Town in 2018 - like Boston, has seen hopes of promotion ended with play-off frustration.

Now he's hoping he can reach non-league's top flight with his new club, preferably by winning the National League North title.

"The last four seasons at Brackley, we've been beaten in the play-off final, semi-final and quarter-final," Byrne said.

"We've got close but I'd like to try to avoid them this year.

"It's an impressive squad (at United), and another reason why I was interested.

"But there's so many good teams in that league so it's no easy feat to try to win the league. We'll give it our best effort."

Byrne has enjoyed a rivalry with Boston as a Nuneaton Town and Saints player, enjoying plenty of highs at York Street.

Now the Dublin-born 28-year-old is preparing to be part of a United renaissance at their new home.

"Playing against Boston, it was a similar theme," he added. "You know you're in for a game.

"I've only lost (at York Street) once and that was the last season we played there, Dom Knowles scored in about the 90th minute.

"I've scored a few times there as well, so some good memories. Hopefully I can get some more at the new stadium.

"I like the old ground. You don't get many like that anymore, but it's good to be part of a new era for the club.

"If we can get off to a winning start in front of the fans it'd be a great way to kick off."

While an admirer of York Street, Byrne is also keen to get going down Pilgrim Way after being given his personal stadium tour.

"I went to Skegness around Christmas to spend some time there on a family vacation and I drove past the new stadium and it looked impressive then.

"The gaffer and chairman showed me and my wife around (this summer). It's impressive.

"Speaking to the gaffer and chairman and their love for the club and where they want it to go (convinced me to sign)."

MORE PILGRIMS: Winning start for ex-United striker at Euro 2020 - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne signs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United back in training - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Paul Green reflects on his appearance at Euro 2012 - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Thewlis joins rival - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Familiarity could breed success - news