New Horncastle Town bosses keen for club to progress
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wongers only just survived relegation last season, finishing third-from-bottom thanks to a strong end to the campaign under interim boss Mickey Stones.
That ensured they’ll be in the same division next season, as opposed to a new second tier of the Lincolnshire League that will include the two sides who finished below them.
And Rawdon, who is now joint-boss alongside his brother, Will, wants to build on the momentum gained at the end of the campaign.
He said: “Mickey did really well and picked up three wins and three draws in the ten games he was in charge, so that’s given us something to build on.
"He didn’t really have to bring many players in, he just galvanised the squad.
"Will and I now want to build on that, perhaps whilst bringing in two or three more experienced players to complement the good young players we have here.
"We don’t just want to improve on last season, we want to be as successful as we can.”
The name Rawdon has become synonymous with Horncastle football in recent decades, with John and Will’s dad, John Snr, having managed the club and several other members of the family having turned out in a Wongers shirt, the current bosses felt it was their calling to return having been in charge at Leicestershire side AFC Cottesmore last season.
John said: “I’ve been involved with the club one way or another pretty much since I was born, so when the chance came up to ‘come home’ it was one I couldn’t turn down.
"Will and I have both played at different levels all over the country but home is home, and with the family connections here it was a great opportunity.
"It’s important to get it right for the town. The club’s had a bit of a decline in the last three or four years, mainly since Covid hit, so we want to pick things up again as there’s great potential here and the town’s people come in good numbers when things are going well.
"So the key this season will be to set some good foundations. It’s only a 14-team league this year, so we’ll need to hit the ground running, but it’s a great challenge.”