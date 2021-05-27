Former Boston United midfielder Brad Abbott joins league rival

Brad Abbott. Photo: Eric Brown

Former Boston United midfielder Brad Abbott could be lining up against the Pilgrims next season.

The 26-year-old has joined Spennymoor Town ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Abbott made 106 appearances for United between 2018 and 2020 but left last summer to join Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Grantham Town.

Spennymoor announced his arrival on Twitter this afternoon.

