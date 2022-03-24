Boston United boss Paul Cox was delighted to welcome Andi Thanoj back to the starting XI this week.

The midfielder has been made to wait for his chance after returning from a five-month gambling ban.

Thanoj - who is keen to impress and earn a new deal - was an unused substitute for five straight matches before being handed a start in Tuesday night's memorable 1-0 win at York City.

"He's been waiting to come back," said Cox, who has long been an admirer of the playmaker and dead ball specialist.

"I know personally what he can do."

Cox's knowledge of the former Grimsby Town and Alfreton man's abilities was why he opted for the player at the LNER Stadium, believing Thanoj could play a key role in a contest where United expected to come under pressure from their promotion rivals.

"He knits things together and receives the ball in good areas and helps us keep possession in tight areas," the manager added.

Andi Thanoj returned to action for United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Indeed, it was those skills that proved so important in midweek as United held on to their narrow lead as the Minstermen pushed on in the second half.

Thanoj's free-kick taking abilities could also prove important in games of fine margins.

"When he started tiring near the end, that's where we perhaps stared to get erratic," Cox - who said he was 'immensely proud' of the club on Tuesday - continued.

"He's put one hell of a shift in. But it was a proper team performance and that's what makes me happiest."

Thanoj had been returning to fitness in training and came through 90 minutes in a friendly a week before his recall.

