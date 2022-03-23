Paul Cox 'immensely proud' as Boston United beat York City to remain in play-off hunt

Paul Cox was left feeling 'immensely proud of the club' as Boston United picked up three vital points at York City.
The 1-0 victory, courtesy of Danny Elliott's first half finish, pulls the Pilgrims level with their rivals, who occupy the final play-off spot.
Cox gave the thumbs up to his hard working players, but also the 148 fans in attendance.
"I'm immensely proud of the club," he told United's YouTube channel.
"The players, supporters, everyone associated with it.
"It's the best first half since I've been here, something like we've been trying to get into the players.
"The understanding, the way we played. We probably scored the hardest chance we had of the half.
"Second half, York came at us but we're getting that bit of resilience now. The shape looked good. We looked organised to be fair."
Turning his attention to the fans, Cox added: "I need to give a special mention to the supporters tonight as they were just unbelievable. The noise they were making, especially late on. It's been a good night.
"Massive thank you, very humbled that many people supporting the guys.
"I think they understand the boys put in a right shift. We had to be resolute."
