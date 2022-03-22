Play-off push will 'go down to wire' but Boston United boss Paul Cox looking for a 'positive' at York City tonight

Paul Cox expects the National League North play-off battle to 'go down to the wire' - but he'd love his Boston United side to make their task that little it easier by picking up three points at York City tonight.

Cox oversaw Kettering Town's 2-1 victory at the York Community Stadium back in November, but for many Pilgrims players this will be their first-ever visit to the Minstermen's new home.

But while there may be a few interested looks around the place, the United boss wants is side to get straight down to business and focus on the task at hand.

"This season's going to go down to the wire, play-off places and probably the teams that win it," he said.

"We have to put Gateshead (Saturday's 2-1 defeat to the leaders) to the back of our minds. To get a positive result at York we have to work on the one per cents and make sure we're that bit better in all areas.

"What we can't do is relax and think its all over, there's so much to play for."

The Minstermen - one place and three points ahead of eighth-placed United - host the Pilgrims in a fine run of form.

Joe Leesley on the ball as United beat York City in October. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Since Boston's 2-1 victory over City at the Jakemans Community Stadium in October, John Askey's side looked to have further stuttered.

But they are now on a nine-game unbeaten run in the National League North and preparing to face National League Bromley in the FA Trophy semi-finals on April 2.

At home this season York have won eight, drawn three but lost five. However, the Pilgrims' away record is not much to write home about with four wins, three draws and seven defeats.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

Paul Cox pictured as Kettering won at York in November. Photo: Peter Short

