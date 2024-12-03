Skegness boss: ‘We went toe-to-toe with leaders’

Chris Rawlinson was frustrated by Skegness's FA Vase exit.

​Chris Rawlinson felt his side more than matched league leaders Eastwood on Saturday as his Skegness Town side fell to a narrow 1-0 loss.

​The winning goal didn’t come until the 82nd minute thanks to veteran striker Craig Westcarr, the result putting Eastwood five points clear at the top, with Skegness now 14 points off the play-off places, although they have up to two games in hand on many of the teams above them.

Rawlinson said: “It was frustrating really as we went toe-to-toe with the league leaders at their place on their 3G surface, which does make a difference when you play on it for half of the season, and we more than matched them.

"We had the better chances too and our goalkeeper Liam Flitton pulled off a wonderful save in the first-half but other than that didn’t have any shots to save.

"We missed two glorious chances from six yards out when it was 0-0 and if one of those goes in you’re ahead – we defended wonderfully and looked so solid at the back, the midfield competed and kept their star men very quiet, but we lost to a late but well executed set play goal.

"So it’s frustrating as we’re at the point where we’ve got a side, having got through the transition of players leaving last year and with the squad we have now, that can compete with anyone in this league.

“The problem is, that in the transition, we’ve probably lost too many games, but there’s no pressure on us now and we just need to go and enjoy the rest of the season and see where it takes us.”

Skegness now prepare to visit Shirebrook Town on Saturday, a side who sit just two points above the relegation zone in 16th place, five points behind Rawlinson’s side.

He said: “We just need to keep going and the results will turn. It won’t be easy at Shirebrook and a very different atmosphere to going away to a top-of-the-table side on a good surface.

"But we’re up for a battle. They’re in good form and working really hard for each other so we’ll have to match that.”