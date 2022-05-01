Gloucester City visit the Jakemans Community Stadium for the club's final home game of the National League North season on Monday (KO 3pm), before next weekend's finale at Farsley Celtic.

More than 1,800 supporters have watched the club's last two matches down Pilgrim Way as Boston continue to try to claim a play-off spot.

But in a season packed with plenty of frustrations and too many below-par performances, the home attendance for league fixtures never dipped below 1,300.

Now Cox is hoping to repay that loyalty.

"The fans have been brilliant," the manager said.

"They come out in their droves and they've stuck by us.

"The support's been excellent home and away and I'm really humbled by the messages we've had and support we've been given.

Paul Cox has praised United's 'brilliant' fans and wants to end the season on a high. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"Stick by us and let's make a this season a good one."

Cox made the switch from Kettering Town to Boston in January following the departure of former boss Craig Elliott.

His exit from Latimer Park did not go down well with Poppies fans, who let their anger be known by waving inflatable snakes from the away end during the Pilgrims' 3-2 victory in March.

Cox believes the backing from the terraces vindicates his decision to join the Pilgrims. Photo: Oliver Atkin

But the reception Cox has received from the followers of his new club has, he says, vindicated his decision to move.

"Our players work extremely hard and the applause they get at the end from our fans tells a story," he added.

"The support we get epitomises why I wanted to be at this football club.

"Let's enjoy these final games and let's try to enjoy winning them."

Kettering fans taunted Cox with inflatable snakes in March. Photo: Oliver Atkin

