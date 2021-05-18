Striker Jordan Preston believes Boston United can help him fulfil promotion ambition

Jordan Preston. Photo: Getty Images

Jordan Preston agreed to join Boston United because he believes the club's promotion ambitions match his own.

The striker - the brother of Pilgrims attacker Fraser - was announced as the first new arrival of the summer on Monday.

"The main reason why I signed was that out of all the teams in this league, for me, they've got the best chance of winning the league next season," the 25-year-old said.

"That's something I want to do. I want to be successful with the team."

Preston was part of the Gateshead side which beat United 3-0 home and away in the 2019-20 season, only for the Pilgrims to get past them in that season's play-off semi-final.

From those meetings, the former Halifax and Ayr United man learned enough about Boston.

"The games we beat Boston 3-0 weren't 3-0 games," he added.

"They showed how good a club Boston are when we played them in the play-offs.

"Any team that beat Gateshead in the play-offs must have been a very good side, on the day Boston were a very good team.

"Gateshead play some very good football but on the flipside Boston can mix it both ways.

"I've seen them play some really good football and on the other side, maybe what Gateshead lacked last year, Boston have that physical side as well.

"In this league you do need that."

That mix of styles won't be a problem for Preston to adapt to.

"I've been used as a playmaker and also as a target man to hold the ball up," he said.

"Having a bit of both is probably why the gaffer wanted to get me in."

Preston could well be the last player many Boston fans saw score a goal live.

He was the final man to score a goal in front of supporters at the club's old York Street home.

But although his finish in that 3-0 victory in February 2020 saw the Boston fans trudge home disappointed, Preston is willing to make amends.

"I was the last person to score in front of fans at the old ground, which I didn't know until I was told," he said.

"It would be fitting to be the first to score this season as well and hit the ground running.

"I went down (to the Jakemans Community Stadium) for the first time to have a look and it's unbelievable. It took me by surprise really, I've not seen many grounds as goods at this level of football.

"I went round with Chris Cook (director) and Craig (Singleton, secretary). they showed me everything and it's very, very good.

"I can't wait to get started. I'm glad to get things sorted so early, which shows the club wanted to get me in."

