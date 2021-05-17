Striker is Boston United's first summer signing

Jordan Preston. Photo: Getty Images

Striker Jordan Preston has become Boston United's first new arrival of the summer.

The 25-year-old - the older brother of Pilgrims attacker Fraser - was the last player to score a goal in front of fans at York Street, netting a 72nd-minute effort for Gateshead in their 3-0 National League North victory in February, 2020.

He featured for Gateshead in all three matches against United in the 2019-20 campaign, both league wins and the play-off semi-final defeat.

The two rivals didn't meet last season.

Doncaster-based Preston came through the Blackburn Rovers youth set up and has previously played for Ayr United, Guiseley and FC Halifax Town, before joining the Heed in 2019.

