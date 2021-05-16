"He's a big part of a lot of things we do!" Young keeper Jake Frestle remains in Boston United's plans - Elliott

Frestle in under 19s action. Photo: David Dales

Craig Elliott hopes young keeper Jake Frestle can continue to learn his trade at Boston United.

The young stopper signed first team forms last season after coming through the youth set-up.

Goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence had hoped to loan the young stopper out at the start of this year, but Covid-19 put a halt to lower level football before the National League North was also made null and void.

Last season's line-up of Peter Crook, Ross Fitzsimons and Jake Frestle.

Elliott believes the youngster - who has been turning out for Horncastle Town in the Lincs League Cup - has a part to play with the club next season

"He's trained with us regularly. I've had a good chat with him and it's important for him to get out and get games," Elliott said.

"He's playing some men's football which is important for him.

"But the big thing for him is that he's improved by working with good players and good coaching staff."

Elliott hopes that last season's plan, for Frestle to begin the season training with the first team before getting games on loan, can be put into place next term.

He added: "I hope that's what we can do. I think it's important he continues to train with us as training's high quality and he plays a big part in a lot of things we do.

"He can take that experience into games and, with the scouts we have, we can get down to watch him and see how he's playing in men's football."

MORE PILGRIUMS: Thewlis on his Pilgrims exit - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Three depart United, but door may remain open for defender - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Signings on the way, Wembley 85 - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Jake Wright can prove he is amongst best goalscorers - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Duxbury can be pick of the Pilgrims left backs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United fan wins National League award - news