Title-chasing Brigg Town look to put pressure on leaders

Brigg Town.

Brigg Town’s title quest will continue on Saturday with a home contest against familiar foes Rossington Main.

The Zebras won 3-1 away against their opponents in the NCEL Cup on January 25, only for the Colliery to be reinstated in the competition after Brigg played Lawrence McKay in the match, who was later deemed ineligible for the contest by league officials.

But Brigg will be keen for a similar result this Saturday as they look to put pressure on table-topping Hallam (KO 3pm).

The Zebras picked up three vital Northern Counties East League Division One points to remain hot on the heels of Hallam this week.

Thomas Johnston’s 21st minute finish was enough to secure a much-needed 1-0 win at Rainworth Miners Welfare on Saturday, stretching Town’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

And more importantly, those three points closed the gap on leaders Hallam to four points.

Hallam had played their game in hand in midweek, winning 2-1 at Retford to move six clear of second-place North Ferriby and seven ahead of Brigg in third.

But they conceded two goals in the final two minutes of their home contest against Parkgate on Saturday to suffer a surprise 5-4 defeat.

With Brigg and Ferriby both winning 1-0 the gap was closed once again.

Brigg Town CIC will return to Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League action on Saturday after three weeks without a match.