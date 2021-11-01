Training session convinced Craig Elliott to bring Huddersfield Town’s Loick Ayina to Boston United

Loick Ayina. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott decided to bring teenage defender Loick Ayina to Boston United after being impressed by the youngster in a Huddersfield Town training session, the Pilgrims boss has revealed.

United were left looking for central defensive cover following injuries to Luke Shiels and Jake Wright snr, with Huddersfield - who have previously loaned Demeaco Duhaney and Aaron Rowe to Boston - again coming to the club's aid.

Elliott has thanked the Championship club for allowing him to check out the Frenchman before sanctioning the move.

The Pilgrims boss admitted that the young player's age and inexperience weighed on his mind. But after watching the session he decided to ok the loan deal which was vindicated as Ayina left with the man of the match champagne on Saturday.

"They're a good club with a lot of good players. We've got a good relationship there and I was thankful just to be able to get a body in this week," he said.

"They were kind enough to let me watch first team training when Loick was involved, so I'm really thankful for that.

"I went to watch the (B team's) game against Walsall but he wasn't playing as he got called into first team training. But they were really good and let me watch the first team and some 11 versus 11s so I could get a real good look at him.

"He's only 18 and you're thinking 'shall I, shan't I?' but he's done terrific."

Elliott was particularly grateful for Huddersfield to allow the player to switch to the Jakemans Community Stadium at a time of year when many clubs are keen to keep their young assets close by.

"We had a few targets but some clubs wanted to keep players in for the Papa John's Trophy (EFL Trophy), so they want to wait until that's out the way," the United boss added.

"You're having to overcome obstacles like that, but we're grateful to Huddersfield."

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans gallery - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston v Hereford - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: You make your own luck, says Elliott after Bulls win - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Two new signings for United - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston 2 Hereford 0 - report