"You make your own luck!" Craig Elliott praises battling Boston United victory over Hereford - and names the player he thought was 'outstanding'

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes that hard work is paying off as Boston United made it nine points in eight days.

The Pilgrims' 2-0 home win against Hereford moved them up to fourth in the National League North, Jordan Burrow opening the scoring with Shane Byrne adding a 90th minute penalty.

For large spells of the game, United found themselves forced to soak up pressure as the Bulls - who ended the day second bottom - probed for a leveller.

But not for the first time this season - victories against Telford and Blyth other examples - Boston dealt with what was thrown at them with the opposition unable to carve out real clear cut chances with any sort of regularity.

The busy Miles Storey came closest to netting for Hereford with easily their best chance of the game as his angled drive hit the Pilgrims' post before being hacked off the line by Scott Duxbury, a player who caught the manager's eye.

"You make your own luck," Elliott said.

"There were hard luck stories for us at the beginning of the season but we've worked hard and come together and I'm a big believer that pays you back. Maybe today that paid us back at the right time.

"I think Hereford are a good team and got better as the game went on. They're in a false position.

"I thought Scott Duxbury was outstanding, his one on one defending was superb in the first half."

The match kicked off 30 minutes late due to Hereford's bus being stuck in traffic.

"I'm always happy when you win home games. Bit of a strange day, bit of a slow start with the late kick off," Elliott added.

"After the week we've had, a lot of travelling and tough games, setbacks and injuries - the lads have really pulled together.

"To get three wins on the trot is fantastic."

