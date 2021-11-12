UCL PREMIER NORTH: Boston Town look to draw level with fourth-placed visitors as Skegness Town and Sleaford Town aim to build on victories

Skegness Town are looking to build on their win at Deeping. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town will be hoping to pull level with fourth place Loughborough Students when they host their rivals on Saturday.

Gary Edgley’s side dropped to fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division North following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Anstey Nomads, in which Lee Beeson opened the scoring.

And Loughborough edged three points clear - with a superior goal difference of 10 - on Wednesday with a 2-0 win at Pinchbeck United.

A 3-1 defeat to the Nomads is in-form Loughborough’s only defeat in 11 matches but the Poachers will be looking to show their top-four credentials in their first contest in their newly-renamed stadium (KO 3pm).

Sleaford Town entertain Heanor Town on Saturday (KO 3pm) hoping to continue their rise up the table.

Tom Ward's Greens - who have brough tin Joe Smith from Boston Town - won 2-1 at derby rivals Newark on Saturday.

Rodrigo Goncalves and Ryan Clarke both found the net from close range as Tom Ward’s side took a 2-0 lead.

Danny Meadows’ penalty set up a tense finish but it was the Greens who claimed victory, ending the weekend 14th in the table, six points clear of the drop zone.

Heanor are 12th in the standings, just three points above the Greens, Saturday’s 3-1 win against Pinchbeck ending a three-game losing streak.

Skegness Town entertain Newark on Saturday.

The Lilywhites - who won 3-1 at Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night to move up to eighth - continue to strive for the points that will pull Nathan Collins’ side up to a top-six position in the table.

Newark - who have defender Kern Miller who originally joined Town in the summer on their books - arrive on the east coast on the back of a poor run of form.

They have suffered league defeats to Heather St John’s (4-1), Long Eaton (3-0) and Sleaford Town (1-2) while a 1-1 draw with Deeping Rangers in the FA Vase saw them exit 3-1 on penalties.

While Paul Rawden’s side have won on the road at Deeping (3-0) and Leicester Nirvana (1-0) so far this campaign, they have also been on the end of some heavy away defeats.

Newark have left Loughborough Students (7-0), Pinchbeck United (5-2) and Long Eaton (3-0) on the back of losses.

Skegness were beaten 1-0 at Selston on Saturday.

Coillins has previously called for his side to find their ruthless streak in a campaign that has been blighted by injuries.

“We’ve been massively under strength,” Collins explained.

“We’ve had so many good lads missing and we’ve been a bit mix and match, still more than holding our own.

“But we’ve got a really good young squad and we’ve had some good results without hitting the heights I know we can.”