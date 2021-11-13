UCL PREMIER NORTH: Vital victories for Boston Town and Skegness Town but Sleaford Town's winning run is ended

Conor Marshall. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town and Skegness Town both picked up vital home wins in the United Counties League Premier Division North - but Sleaford Town's wining run came to an end.

Boston pulled level with fourth place Loughborough Students as the two sides met at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Loughborough, who remain fourth due to their superior goal difference, opened the scoring in the fourth minute as Max Smallcombe slotted home.

But the Poachers weren't allowing their heads to for and Luke White levelled for Boston in the 20th minute.

the winner came twoi minutes into the second half courtesy of Harry Limb who ensured Boston remain hot on the heels of their guests with a 2-1 win.

Skegness also had to come from behind to win 2-1 as Newark visited the Vertigo Stadium.

Danny Brooks had rattled the post before Newark took the lead.

But a second-half turnaround changed the contest.

Conor Marshall headed the Lilyewhites level before in-form Jonny Lockie was the matchwinner, slotting home the decisive goal.

Sleaford's three-game winning run ended with a 4-1 home defeat to Heanor Town.

Ryan Clarke put the hosts ahead with a top corner strike from 30-yards out before defender Kyle Watkins was substituted after taking a boot to the head from Kyle Daley, who received a yellow card.

Daley levelled from the spot before half time following Tom Ward's foul on Johnathan Jebbison.