Ward wants Sleaford Town to 'showcase what we can do' at Melton

Tom Ward is looking forward to testing his Greens side against Melton Town on Saturday.
Sleaford Town head to Leicestershire buoyed by Wednesday's 7-0 victory at basement boys Holbeach United, which moved them back up to 12th in the United Counties League Premier Division table, six points behind seventh-place Melton.
"It'll be a very different game, very strong opposition again," Ward said after defeating the Tigers.
"It will be a great test for us. The better the opposition the more it gives us an opportunity to showcase what we can do.
"(We are) missing a couple of players, but we have a good squad that can hopefully compensate and come away with something."
Will Rawdon grabbed a last-minute equaliser as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Eslaforde Park earlier this season.