Ward wants Sleaford Town to 'showcase what we can do' at Melton

Joe Braithwaite and Paul Anderson battle in the previous meeting.

Tom Ward is looking forward to testing his Greens side against Melton Town on Saturday.

Sleaford Town head to Leicestershire buoyed by Wednesday's 7-0 victory at basement boys Holbeach United, which moved them back up to 12th in the United Counties League Premier Division table, six points behind seventh-place Melton.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It'll be a very different game, very strong opposition again," Ward said after defeating the Tigers.

"It will be a great test for us. The better the opposition the more it gives us an opportunity to showcase what we can do.

"(We are) missing a couple of players, but we have a good squad that can hopefully compensate and come away with something."