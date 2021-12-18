"What a chance to get to Wembley!" Boston United's Matt Tootle looking for glory in FA Trophy

Matt Tootle. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Matt Tootle admits he doesn't know much about the FA Trophy - but he'd love to get his hands on it.

After spending most of his career in the Football League with Crewe Alexandra, Shrewsbury Town and Notts County, the competition has rarely been on his radar.

But as the Pilgrims entertain Kidderminster Harriers in the competition this afternoon (KO 3pm), Tootle is targeting a third trip to England's most famous stadium.

"It's new to me but it's a competition I look at and think, what a chance to get to Wembley, " he said.

"I've been there twice with Crewe and I'd love to get there again. I know the gaffer wants us to go all the way in it.

"It's also a chance for us to get a top Conference side and see what we can do against them."

United lost 2-1 to Harriers in a close league game last week and are facing a midfielder shortage due to an injury to Paul Green, plus injuries and bans affecting teammates.

But Tootle has a better idea of what to expect after meting Kidderminster just eight days ago.

"It's something we're really focussing on," he added.

"We've seen what we're up against and we hope we can win the game."

