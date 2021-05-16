Why Boston United could complete their transfer business within the next fortnight

Elliott wants his squad in place within a fortnight. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Craig Elliott wants his summer business wrapped up within the next fortnight.

The Pilgrims are expected to announce two new signings in the coming days, with Elliott keen to get targets in the door early so the club can begin preparations for next season.

"I'm hoping, in all honesty, to get the squad completed in the next couple of weeks," he said.

"It's something I'm really trying to focus on and get the 18-man squad I want so we can start as we mean to go on.

"In my management career I don't think I've ever had the squad done before pre-season and it'll be really good to have the feeling we can train and prepare early."

Elliott - like other managers - has tended to complete his squad during July and August as he casts his eyes over free agents.

But, after already signing up 14 members of last season's squad, the Pilgrims want peace of mind early on.

"I'm not a big fan of having trialists train in pre season, especially when you know deep down some of them aren't going to get a deal," he continued. "You don't want to mess people about.

"Most years you're in the middle of pre-season and you still need this position to be filled. You're waiting (on responses from players and agents looking out for the best deals) and it's not great.

"Fingers crossed we can start with a full squad."

A striker and centre back remain top priorities for Elliott, who hopes he has landed a couple of his targets.

"I'm looking to bring three or four in to add to what we've got. We're pretty close with two at the minute so I'm hoping early next week we'll get them tied up," he added.

"We try to do or work months in advance. It's been difficult with the league below not playing and being unsure about who's available from those levels.

"But we know where we need to tweak and improve, so fingers crossed we can get the right players in."

Elliott also believes that the brand new Jakemans Comunity Stadium and facilities the club has to offer, can turn heads in their direction.

He said: "I'm trying to use it to our advantage. We're lucky at this level to have the facilities, and I add to that the training facilities (at Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium).

"We have a good training base at Doncaster and our home ground is amazing and only going to get better.

"I like to think we're an attractive option for players."

