Golfers and Amateurs setting the pace in Boston Indoor Bowls League

Sports news.

The competition for top spot in Division Two of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club last week saw 6-0 wins for both Golfers and Amateurs.

They are both clear of the rest, with Golfers still heading Amateurs by four points.

Golfers took an early lead on both rinks against Shipmates, who fought back gamely without ever catching their opponents.

Graham Scarboro’s rink won 21-15 and David Marshall’s by 17-12.

Mick Greet’s rink for Amateurs took control of their match against Vectors from the start.

Vectors recovered slightly, but Amateurs finished strongly to take the win 28-12.

The other rink was a closely fought battle for nine ends, leaving the scores tied at 7-7, before Amateurs gained the upper hand and ran out winners 21-11.

Another team to have found some form recently are Hotspurs, who beat U3 6-0. The rink of Janet and Ted Woods with skip Mike Long were in total control from the start to win 20-5. Tied at 4-4 after six ends on the other rink, Neil Owen’s team then went ahead to win 16-10 at the end.

Vikings took four points off the more highly placed Dynamics team. For Vikings, the rink of Janet and Ray Loughran and skip John Stray took an early lead and built on it to win by 28-5 in convincing fashion. Graham Wilkinson skipped his Dynamics team to a narrow 15-11 win on the second rink.

The Burtons were involved in two matches last week, taking 10 points overall to move three places higher in the table. They started very well on both rinks against Phantoms, going on to win 30-15 and 23-11, in spite of some late scoring from Phantoms.

In their catch-up match against Patriarchs on only one rink, a frenetic start saw the score line almost tied after five ends at 8-7, before Patriarchs took control to finish 27-15 winners.

The top three places in Division One were consolidated by 6-0 wins for Eastenders, Holland Fen and Invaders. They are now eight points clear of fourth place and the rest.

Top team Eastenders were only just ahead against Strollers after 11 ends on both rinks before they finished more strongly to round out 24-10 and 19-16 wins for skips Alex Tomlin and Paul Flatters respectively.

Invaders took on Breakaways last week. Invaders started well on Ian Tebbs’ rink and were always ahead of their opponents, who were never able to catch up. The final score was 20-11.

The other rink was closely fought all the way, the result going to Scott Whyers by 18-14, but only after they won a crucial period of three ends towards the conclusion of the match.

Holland Fen were clearly the better team in their match against Parthians, winning 32-7 for Les Feary’s rink and 23-13 for Steve Skelton’s.

IBC beat Cosmos 6-0, but both rinks were tightly contested for periods of the match. In fact, Simon Sperring for Cosmos built up a 19-9 advantage before Dave Gill’s side scored 13 unanswered shots to win 22-19 for IBC. The score was 10-9 to IBC on the other rink after 12 ends, then IBC won the next 8 ends scoring 17 shots to win 27-9.

A40 were convincing winners 24-12 against Royal Mail on Alan Batchelor’s rink, leading from the start. Only one shot separated the teams on the second rink after nine ends, then the Mailers took control and won 19-15 for Ian Smith. Overall, 4-2 to A40.