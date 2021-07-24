Sport news.

It was six of the best for Sleaford Town Bowls Club as they won all their matches.

At home to Long Bennington A in the ASC Metals League, one rink won, one drew and one.

lost, but the match won 59-47 which meant a 7-3 success.

Robert Mitchell, Callum Campbell and Waylon Clarke drew 15-15, Cecilia Faulkner, Andrew Morris and David Thomas won 28-14 and Linda Morris, Richard White and Gwen Campbell lost 16-18.

At home to Lee Road in the City League, all three rinks won to take maximum 10 points with a core of 85-40.

John Parker, Andrew Bird and Les Bunn won 40-8, Peter Stokes, Ken Irwin and Trevor Cope won 23-14 and Andrew Morris David Campbell and Kris Moore won 22-18.

At home against Cranwell in the Sleaford League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate score 59-48 and an 8-2 points victory.

Mick Jarrald, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert won by one shot, 20—19, James Wiswould, Graeme Brown and Neil Thomas won 22-9 and Robin Wilson, Jayne Brown and Julie Cope lost 17-20.

At home to Billinghay in the Woodhall Friendly League, two rinks won to get four points.

Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley and Ken Irwin won 19-8, Celilia Faulkner while Graeme Brown and Les Bunn won 20-5.

Richard White, Jayne Brown and Julie Cope lost 9-16.

At home against Billinghay in the Sleaford League all three rinks won to take maximum 10 points.

Cecilia Faulkner, David Thomas and Ken Irwin won 21-12, Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert and Richard White won 22-14 and Joan Gilbert, David Campbell and Gwen Campbell won 27-10 for a 70-36 match score.

At home against Cherry Willingham in the City League Handicap Cup, giving away 17 shots to the visitors the Town easily over came the handicap by winning 104-23.