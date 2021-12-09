Thrower Jim Gillespie aims to begin winter season at Loughborough indoor event

Jim Gillespie.

Wragby thrower Jim Gillespie is hoping to return to action at Loughborough this weekend.

Jim was hoping to build on his impressive summer campaign at a throws pentathlon event at the end of November, only for the conditions to put paid to his return.

"Storm Arwen did for it I'm afraid," Jim explained.

"The throwing circles were far too icy and the ground was covered in snow, so makes it dangerous for the judges because the discus will zip off the surface and could hit one of them.