Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Enjoy “a cosmic weekend out” – that’s the message from the organisers of Mablethorpe Carnival, which returns this month with a special science theme.

The carnival, which was revived in 2018 after a 16-year absence, brings the town together for a weekend of family fun, thanks to a variety of events.

This year’s renewal takes place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlight will again be a grand parade through the town on the Saturday when the theme for the floats will be ‘Science Fact And Science Fiction’.

The Mablethorpe Carnival parade wends its way through the town.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We are looking forward to seeing amazing entries from far-flung planets of the universe, as well as some examples of interesting and unusual science facts.

“Come along to the parade and cheer on the dancers, bands, floats, vehicles, walking groups and mobility scooters that the community and local businesses have put together for your enjoyment.

"A lot of time and effort goes into creating the floats, and it is lovely to see the pavements filled with people watching the parade, which will leave Queens Park at 3 pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other attractions on the Saturday include a ‘Bathing Beauties’ craft festival, showcasing live demonstrations and unique goods by talented crafters, in the beach huts on the prom from 10 am to 4 pm.

A scene from the grand parade at last year's Mablethorpe Carnival.

There will also be community and charity stalls at the rose garden opposite Queens Park from 10 am, and entertainment in Queens Park itself from 1 pm.

The carnival entertainment will switch to the main beach from 3 pm, with a party that will feature fun and games for children, local singers and choirs, the finale of a DJ School competition and performances by Dee’Dee Lee and Co and a rock band.

A bike night, open to all riders, will be hosted by the Seaview Cafe and beach shop from 4 pm to 8 pm, and a firework display rounds off the Saturday schedule at 8.15 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday kicks off with an exciting demonstration on the main prom by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) at 9 am, while the ‘Bathing Beauties’ craft festival continues from 10 am to 4 pm.

‘Brew With The Crew’ is an open morning at Mablethorpe fire station from 10 am when visitors get the chance to have a look round, meet the firefighters and inspect a fire engine.

Entertainment from 10 am to 4 pm will be provided by buskers and street performers on the seafront and in Queens Park.

Sponsored by Mablethorpe car dealer Seacroft, the carnival has been organised by The Boatshed Charity, which also runs the town's Coastal Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its chair, the Rev Prebendary Adrian Benjamin, said he was looking forward to seeing lots of youngsters taking part this year and helping the carnival to continue to flourish.

"One of my early memories is of sitting in a carnival float as the parade set out from Sutton on Sea railway station, as it did in those days,” he said. “It was great fun.

“It was great to see hundreds of children in the parade last year. Lots are taking part again this year and I hope they will be inspired in the future to volunteer to help carry on this stirring tradition.”