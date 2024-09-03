Louth Social Club is holding an open day.

Louth Social Club is holding a family open day on Saturday, September 14.

The social event at the venue on Queen Street will run from 12pm until late and you can join in games of darts, snooker and pool.

There will also be a DJ, food truck and stalls outside in the car park.

Steph Vines from the club said the event will hopefully encourage new members to join.