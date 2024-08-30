Never mind Oasis! Trusthorpe's unique all-day music event is coming back too

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Never mind the comeback of Oasis! A free music event, which was a resounding success last year, is all set to roll with it again in Trusthorpe.

Gathering On The Green is an all-day show featuring local bands, singers and musicians giving their time and talent for free.

Taking place on the green next to the village hall on Sutton Road, the community event begins at 10.30 am and runs until 7 pm on Sunday, September 8.

Visitors are invited to take along their chairs, a picnic and drinks, sit back and enjoy the entertainment. Hot and cold drinks, as well as ice creams, will be available to buy at the hall.

The stage is set at Trusthorpe Village Hall for the 2024 renewal of the Gathering On The Green music event.

This year’s line-up includes James Price, the Trusthorpe Fun Singers, Dave Beck, Glen Ibbotson, Surge, Trakbak, Ashen, Becca Bush, Paul Andrew, Coffee Club, The Stealer and Jack David.

Interim music is by the compere for the day, Stuart Martin, of Disco Genie, while the sound PA is provided by Paul Nicholson, of Nicholson Audio, and stage management by Vince Pickering, who meets and greets the acts and ensures the schedule runs smoothly.

One of the Facebook administrators for the event, Dawn Lawley, has praised the organisers for “all their hard work in creating Gathering On The Green”.

She posted: “Kim Parrinder and her amazing team of volunteers from Trusthorpe Village Hall have worked tirelessly to organise and work at these events to ensure everyone has a good time.

"Paul Nicholson arrives at the green at 7 am to assemble the top-quality sound system for the day. His great expertise in creating the perfect sound is what helps to make the event so unique.”