New venue for Caistor Classic Car Show
Caistor Classic Car Show will be held at a new venue this year.
The new site will be at Caistor Sports and Social Club, accessed off Brigg Road, with spaces limited so pre-booking of entries is required.
The show is on May 4 from 12-3pm, with exhibitors parking up from 11am.
There will be sweet and cake stalls, games and refreshments.
Visitors wishing to view the cars are asked to park at the sports and social club off North Kelsey Road, or use the Town Hall car park or other public spaces.
Admission is free with donations invited in aid of Caistor Goes… events.
To book your show space email [email protected] or text 07791 704216.
