New venue for Caistor Classic Car Show

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 28th Mar 2025, 18:05 BST
Caistor Classic car Show.Caistor Classic car Show.
Caistor Classic car Show.
Caistor Classic Car Show will be held at a new venue this year.

The new site will be at Caistor Sports and Social Club, accessed off Brigg Road, with spaces limited so pre-booking of entries is required.

The show is on May 4 from 12-3pm, with exhibitors parking up from 11am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be sweet and cake stalls, games and refreshments.

Caistor Classic Car Show, previously held in the Market Place. Photo: Dianne TuckettCaistor Classic Car Show, previously held in the Market Place. Photo: Dianne Tuckett
Caistor Classic Car Show, previously held in the Market Place. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Visitors wishing to view the cars are asked to park at the sports and social club off North Kelsey Road, or use the Town Hall car park or other public spaces.

Admission is free with donations invited in aid of Caistor Goes… events.

To book your show space email [email protected] or text 07791 704216.

Related topics:Town Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice