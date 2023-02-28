Organisation is well under by Sleaford Town Council and the William Alvey School for their upcoming 1940s Day event.

1940s vocalist Miss Sarah Jane will be singing at the Sleaford 1940s event.

They will be repeating the nostalgic event in partnership on Saturday June 3.

The event will be held at the William Alvey School, off Eastgate, from 11am to 4pm.

Organisers say they already have a fantastic entertainment lineup for you, plus lots of free attractions for all the family, stalls and food and drink.

The Blighty Belles.

Keep looking out for updates over the next few months about this exciting event.

Entertainment and attractions will include: tours of the Alvey Air Raid Shelter, Sleaford Town Crier, 1940s vocalist Miss Sarah-Jane, The Blighty Belles, Kesteven Morris dancers, Billy Biscuit - Magician and Children's Entertainer, the 40's Home Front display, Boutique Cuts doing 1940s style hair styles, Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre display, bouncy castle by MCS Inflatables, Dais'ie Events, Express entertainments and Miller Magic Big Band.