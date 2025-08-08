Summer art exhibition at gallery in Sleaford

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:25 BST
The Carre Gallery, Sleaford.placeholder image
The Carre Gallery, Sleaford.
Sleaford’s Carre Gallery launched its summer exhibition on Thursday, July 31 with a meet the artist open evening.

The new exhibition, which runs until August 30, is a colourful collection of more than 100 paintings and artworks by 26 local artists.

Many will be present at the champagne reception.

The Carre Gallery Summer Group Exhibition has been curated by Heckington artist Patricia Mellett-Brown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is a wide range of art and photography to be viewed by an incredible bunch of talented artists, some familiar and some new,” she said.

The Carre Gallery is open Tuesday - Saturday 10am until 4pm, and is located at 29 Carre Street, Sleaford NG34 7TR.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice