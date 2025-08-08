Summer art exhibition at gallery in Sleaford

The Carre Gallery, Sleaford.

Sleaford’s Carre Gallery launched its summer exhibition on Thursday, July 31 with a meet the artist open evening.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new exhibition, which runs until August 30, is a colourful collection of more than 100 paintings and artworks by 26 local artists.

Many will be present at the champagne reception.

The Carre Gallery Summer Group Exhibition has been curated by Heckington artist Patricia Mellett-Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a wide range of art and photography to be viewed by an incredible bunch of talented artists, some familiar and some new,” she said.

The Carre Gallery is open Tuesday - Saturday 10am until 4pm, and is located at 29 Carre Street, Sleaford NG34 7TR.