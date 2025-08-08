Summer art exhibition at gallery in Sleaford
Sleaford’s Carre Gallery launched its summer exhibition on Thursday, July 31 with a meet the artist open evening.
The new exhibition, which runs until August 30, is a colourful collection of more than 100 paintings and artworks by 26 local artists.
Many will be present at the champagne reception.
The Carre Gallery Summer Group Exhibition has been curated by Heckington artist Patricia Mellett-Brown.
“There is a wide range of art and photography to be viewed by an incredible bunch of talented artists, some familiar and some new,” she said.
The Carre Gallery is open Tuesday - Saturday 10am until 4pm, and is located at 29 Carre Street, Sleaford NG34 7TR.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.