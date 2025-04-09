Affinity soars past 80,000 pilot flying training hours in aviation milestone

Texan on the flight line

Affinity Flying Training Services (Affinity), a leading UK aircraft supply and servicing provider, announced that it has facilitated 80,000 flying hours, playing a key role in supporting future generations of pilots.

This achievement reflects the business’ continued commitment to supporting the RAF and UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)’s pilot training pipeline, helping shape the future of military aviation by preparing the next generation of pilots for the frontline.

The success comes off the back of a promising start to the year, which has seen the business consistently deliver airworthy aircraft across its three bases in RAF Valley, RAF Cranwell and RAF Barkston Heath – spanning across the UK. Central to this accomplishment is Affinity’s Operations team which each day plays an integral role in ensuring the seamless execution of each flight, as well as the wider Affinity team which coordinates engineers across each location to make aircraft available to propel prospective pilots through to the next stages of their training pipeline.

At its core, Affinity is a dependable partner in aviation, able to consistently deliver mission-critical precision and reliability. Reaching this milestone is a testament to the excellence of Affinity’s engineering team, which earlier in the year announced that it is now Part-145 CAA approved. This, alongside its 2022 UK CAA Part CAMO Certification, reinforces business’ safety-first approach to deliver to its customers in defence and aerospace.

Phenom and Texans in the air

Affinity maintains a close partnership with Ascent and the RAF, servicing the fixed-wing planes for the initial stages of the MoD’s Military Flying Training System (MFTS). Having delivered 80,000 flying training hours since 2017, the business continues to focus on improvement via innovation, pioneering new technologies to maximise training data to increase efficiency. In this way, Affinity is positioned at the forefront of UK aviation engineering services.

Commenting on the business’ recent success, Affinity’s Managing Director, Iain Chalmers stated: "Reaching this milestone is a remarkable achievement that underscores our commitment to excellence and safety in aviation. We focus on hiring the right people at Affinity and I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. As we look ahead to the future, we are excited to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of aviation, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry".