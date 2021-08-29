Navenby’s cottage museum to host garden fete

Mrs Smith's Cottage at Navenby is holding events in September. EMN-210828-100059001

The event will run from 12-4pm on both days.

Entry will be free.

Visitors will find a garden full of family-friendly games, from hook a duck to guess the weight of the cake.

There will also be tea, coffee, and cake to enjoy.

The Saturday will feature music from Nigel and Teri, while on Sunday the Bourne Borderers Morris dancers will be performing throughout the village.

Then, on Friday, September 10, at 7pm, there will be a chance to learn more about the history of the museum.

A talk titled Mrs Smith’s Cottage – A History of the Cottage and its People will be given by Sally, the site’s learning officer.

Attendees will hear about how the building has been shaped by those who lived there and how the daily lives of those residents were impacted by the building they called home.

Admission is priced at £5.50.