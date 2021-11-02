Pop up Christmas craft fair planned as part of festive activities at The Hub in Sleaford

The Hub in Sleaford will host a pop-up Christmas market for crafters and makers. EMN-210211-183103001

Each Saturday, from November 27 through to December 18, the newly refurbished centre will present Christmas at the Hub, offering visitors the perfect opportunity to buy handmade Christmas gifts or craft their own festive decoration.

After a break last year due to the pandemic, the team are excited to be back this year with a mini version their our popular Christmas Market, taking place on Saturday December 4, showcasing and selling the very best in contemporary craft, design, homewares and local produce.

The market will run from 10am-5pm and entry is free.

It will coincide with the Crafted East Midlands Selling Exhibition opening weekend within the centre.

as for the other festive activities in the run up to Christmas, on Saturday November 27 there is a needle felting workshop with artist Hannah Price, from 10am-3pm. Entry is £8 for a 45-minute session, booking essential, for eight years and over, children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will also be a Sleaford Embroiderers demonstration, from 11am-3pm, free entry, everyone welcome.

On Saturday, December 11 there is an everlasting wreath-making workshop from 1-4pm. Admission is £45, materials included, booking essential, suitable for 18 years and over.

There is also a ceramic wax burner workshop at 10.30am-12.30pm and 2-4pm. Entry £12, materials included, booking essential.

On Saturday December 18 you can learn how to do embroidered felt Christmas decorations from 11am-3pm. Admission £4, this is a drop-insession for eight year olds and over, children must be accompanied by an adult.

You can also make a balsa wood brooch or badge, from 11am-3pm. The fee is £4, drop-in for eight years and over, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Plus you can have a go at making woven straw star decorations from 11am-3pm. The fee is £2, drop-in, everyone welcome.

Also throughout December families can try out the Winter Trail. This is a free, self-led trail, everyone welcome.

There are also free, self-led exhibition craft activities for anyone from Sunday December 19 to Sunday January 2.

During this time, Sleaford Embroiderers will present their exhibition, All Stitched Up, from November 6 to 28.

In the Ground Floor Gallery the Hub hosts the Crafted East Midlands exhibition from December 4 until January 9, while Michael Shaw’s Activate/Participate exhibition continues in the main gallery until January 16.