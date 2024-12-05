Claythorpe Watermill plans submitted to transform' one of the loveliest cafes in Lincolnshire' into a new home

Plans have been submitted to transform what has been described as “one of the loveliest cafes in Lincolnshire” into a new home.

The application, proposing to change the use of the family-run Claythorpe Watermill cafe on Authorpe Road in Alford, has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

Originally built around 1720 as a two-storey mill with a traditional waterwheel, the site operated as a working mill until 1977.

This latest application proposes converting the ground floor cafe seating and service areas into a lounge/sunroom and an entrance hall, respectively.

The proposed floor plans. Image; ELDCplaceholder image
The proposed floor plans. Image; ELDC

The first floor will remain unchanged, but the lounge and office on the second floor are planned to become a bedroom and dressing room.

During the 19th century, the mill underwent significant changes to incorporate new technology. This included the removal of the waterwheel, the installation of a water turbine, and the addition of a large steam engine with a Cornish boiler.

By the early 20th century, the steam engine and rollers were removed. Following the death of the last miller, the property became derelict until its purchase and conversion into a restaurant in 1981.

At that time, the upper floors were transformed into living accommodation, while the ground floor housed the cafe and kitchen.

The cafe, currently closed for the winter, has been a favourite among locals and tourists visiting the Lincolnshire Wolds, amassing over 11,000 followers on Facebook.

