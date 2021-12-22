Look how much these iconic film and TV Christmas homes are worth today

Home plays a central role at Christmas time, and films and TV shows are always sure to place ​warm and ​welcoming homes at the centre of their stories.

​But​ how much ​would​ these famous homes ​be ​worth on today’s property market?

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most expensive iconic Christmas home is the one and only Highclere Castle Estate (pictured above), home to the dramatic Crawley Family of Downton Abbey.

Located in the heart of Berkshire, it is today estimated to have a market value of £137 million.

In recent years, Sherlock Holmes has become ​increasingly​ associated with the Christmas period​,​ and his iconic home, 221b Baker Street, in Central London, has a current market value of £4.4 million, while Edina Monsoon of Absolutely Fabulous lives in a townhouse on London’s Holland Park Avenue that has a value of around £3.3 million.

Tourists queue outside the former home of the fictional Character Sherlock Holmes in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most iconic Christmas home of them all is the McCallister residence in Home Alone. Located in the suburbs of Chicago, it has an estimated value of £2.3 million.

But not all ​our best known and loved​ film and TV Christmas homes are the reserve of millionaires.

Some of our favourite festive families live in much more humble abodes, including Stacey and Gwen West from the much-loved Gavin and Stacey.

Their home on Trinity Street in Wales’ Barry has a current value of £229,000, while the Dursley home, and that of young Harry Potter, located at 4 Privet Drive in Bracknell is valued at just under £400,000.

The house where Harry Potter lived in the film 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'. Featured in the film as 4 Privet Drive, Little Whingeing, Surrey, the real address is Picket Close, Bracknell. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Other iconic Christmas homes include James Bond’s family home, Skyfall Lodge (£2 million); Buddy’s Dad’s Manhattan Apartment in Elf (£1.2 million); Bridget Jones’s Borough Market flat (£1.2 million); Will Freeman (Hugh Grant)’s bachelor pad in About A Boy (£949,000); Iris (Kate Winslet)’s country cottage in The Holiday (£675,000); and Del Boy’s flat in Nelson Mandela House, Peckham (£513,000)​.

Is Skyfall your favourite Bond film? Here's a reminder of all 25....

Adam Kumani, CEO and c0-founder of property portal​ MoveStreets​, ​ who conducted the research,said: ​“While you’d expect a home as impressive as that portrayed in Home Alone to set you back a fair bit in today’s market, there’s no doubt Del Boy would be surprised to see his Peckham flat approaching half a million pounds.