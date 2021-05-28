Plenty of sunshine promised for Lincolnshire this Bank Holiday

The highest temperatures if you are planning barbecues will be inland.
Temperatures are set to rise from tomorrow (Saturday), reaching 22C inland, although the outlook is cloudy on Sunday, according to the Met Office.
The outlook is:
Tonight:
Dry with variable amounts of cloud but some clear spells at times, particularly in the east. Becoming chilly by dawn, with a chance of mist or shallow fog in places. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
Saturday:
Rather cloudy at first but some sunshine in the east, becoming predominant later. The odd afternoon shower, mainly over the Derbyshire hills. Warm. Cloudy near the coast during the evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Dry and warm through this period but cooler along the coast, with areas of low cloud and fog moving inland overnight before receding towards the sea during the mornings.