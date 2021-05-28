Plenty of sunshine promised for Lincolnshire this Bank Holiday

Visitors are expected to head to the coast for some sunshine this Bank Holiday.

The highest temperatures if you are planning barbecues will be inland.

Temperatures are set to rise from tomorrow (Saturday), reaching 22C inland, although the outlook is cloudy on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

The outlook is:

Tonight:

Dry with variable amounts of cloud but some clear spells at times, particularly in the east. Becoming chilly by dawn, with a chance of mist or shallow fog in places. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

Rather cloudy at first but some sunshine in the east, becoming predominant later. The odd afternoon shower, mainly over the Derbyshire hills. Warm. Cloudy near the coast during the evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: