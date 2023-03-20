Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

North East Lincolnshire road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:09 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

A180, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for technology works.

A180, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closure for survey works.

A180, from 8pm March 23 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closures for sign works.

A180, from 8pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingborough, Lane closures for sign works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.