One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 396 people had died in the area by April 13 (Wednesday) – up from 395 on Tuesday.

Due to a delay in receiving data from one source, the number of deaths recorded across England on April 13 includes any which should have been reported on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week.

They were among 15,127 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.