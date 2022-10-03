Road closures: one for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A160, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

