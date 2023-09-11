Register
Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A46, from 7pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Skellingthorpe roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closures for horticultural works on local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.