COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

John Stephenson, 46, of Summerson Close, Donington. At Donington, on June 18, damaged a 4ft x 2ft double-glazed unit of an unknown value belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £200 compensation to pay. £120 fine. £85 costs.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Santaras Mondravickis, 29, of King Street, Boston. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 19, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £550 fine. £85 costs. £220 victim surcharge. Also, drove while using a handheld mobile telephone. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Stuart Ashby, 44, of High Street, Gosberton. At Kirton, in Station Road, on July 6, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, due to disregard for court orders. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Lukasz Nowakowski, 40, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, in James Street, on July 7, drove (a motorcycle) while disqualified. Committed to prison for 13 weeks due to disregard for court orders. Disqualified from driving for 504 days. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Patrick Smith, 23, of Rose View Drive, Holbeach. At Boston, in Lister Way, on March 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled more than 65 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Community Order made, as above. Also, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Community Order made, as above. Defendant to be deprived of lock knife.

​

HARASSMENT:

Marius Kavaliauskas, 34, of Haven Meadows, Boston. In London, between September 9 and October 15, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of the complainant and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of them in that he had been told not to contact them, but continued to send them messages and call them, as well as visit their address and knock at the door. Restraining Order made. £150 fine. £60 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Niks Nikandrovs, 19, of Burleigh Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Willoughby Road, on January 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tenyo Tenev, 36, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on May 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £152 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Stephen Tuplin, 69, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on February 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nathan Wileman, 32, of Park Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on January 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 fine. £180 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tahir Bodaghi, 50, of Oxford Road, Millfield, Peterborough. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on February 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kircho Kirchev, 48, of Fox Close, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on March 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anna Rybak, 44, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Spalding, in Low Road, on March 2, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £100 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

SPEEDING: