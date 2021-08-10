COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

COMMUNICATIONS

Cory Evans, 24, of West End, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on April 20, sent an electronic communication which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or any other person to whom he intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 16 months. Overall length of sentence: four months. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Liam Egan, 36, of Oakwood Grove, Broom, Rotherham. At Skegness, on May 22, damaged the door to an arcade and an arcade machine to the value of £1,199 belonging to Coastfields Leisure, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for one year. £1,199 compensation to pay. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

David Holdham, 30, of Hereford Road, Wheatley, Doncaster. At Chapel St Leonards, on May 23, damaged a caravan belonging to Golden Palm Resort, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £100 compensation to pay. At the same location, on the same date, committed assault. Community order made. Electronic Monitoring of Whereabouts requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Restraining order made. £150 compensation. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At the same location, on the same date, as the driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with five points.

DRINK DRIVING

Paul Marshall, 37, of Westminster Avenue, Kingston Upon Hull. At Burgh le Marsh, on the Sycamore Lakes roundabout, Skegness Road, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £269 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

Sonia Prince, 46, of Central Drive, Calow, Chesterfield. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, on May 28, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilites. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed.

Steven Yeatman, 53, of Cedar Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire. At Chapel St Leonards, in South Road, on May 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £50 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 weeks. Driving record endorsed.

Thomas McGoran, 61, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Tennyson Green, on May 31, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 51 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £50 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

Jordan Wild, 25, of Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, in Boltons Lane, on June 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Jordan Clarke, 29, of Gatrum Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Hogsthorpe, in Helsey Lane, on December 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for one year. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Aaron Fowler, 26, of Pickwell Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 18, 2020, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £83 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Travis Thompson, 25, of Birley Spa Lane, Sheffield. At Skegness, on July 18, 2020, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Donna North, 52, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 13, had in her possession five wraps of diamorphine – a class A drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £50 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, had in her possession three wraps of cocaine – a class A drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. At Skegness, on the same date, had in her possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

DUE CARE

Luke Devos, 29, of Vernon Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Church Road North, on June 20, 2020, rode a vehicle (a quad-bike) on a road without due care and attention. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with nine points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £50 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a rider of a vehicle, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. At the same location, on the same date, rode a vehicle when the registration mark assigned to it was not fixed to the front or the rear in the manner prescribed by the regulations. For each offence, no separate penalty.

HARASSMENT

Tracey Watkins, 36, of Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness. Between May 18, 2020, and July 8, 2020, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which she knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment, in that she contacted the complainant numerous times by phone and email. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Reece Cadman, 29, of Alness Close, Lincoln. At Partney, on the A158, on September 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Heath Seymour, 54, of Dorking Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on September 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £66 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oliver Cox, 21, of Edward Street, High Street, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, of April 25, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Watkins, 63, of Roosevelt Road, Sutton in Ashfield. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on September 12, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

RESISTED POLICE

Scott Mouser, 34, of Harlington Street, Derby. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on April 3, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN

Dean Williamson, 34, of Durris Close, Coalville. At Lincoln City Centre Police Station, on May 22, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £600 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. On roads from Skegness to the A46 near Newark, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. £60 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed.

