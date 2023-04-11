COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Nathan Ford, 28, of Meadowcroft Close, Whiston, Rotherham. At Skegness, on July 19, committed assault by beating and the offence was racially aggravated. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £500 compensation to pay. Also, damaged stock and equipment to the value of £1,000 belonging to another person than themselves, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial period: 12 weeks. Conditions, as above. £1,000 compensation to pay.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Robert Travis, 57, of Main Road, Keal Cotes. At Keal Cotes, in Main Road, on December 9, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 93 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Jessica Teale, 29, of Jolley Way, Cambridge. At Ingoldmells, at the Mayville Caravan Site, on May 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. No obligatory driving disqualification due to shortness of distance driven.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Gavin Barnes, 44, of Gunby Road, Orby. At Lincoln, in Wragby Road, on May 12, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. £128 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Nigel Desmond, 52, of Victoria Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Victoria Road, on November 28, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.9 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs.

FAILING TO STOP:

Kyle Hopkins, 22, of Gorse Road, Hugglescote, Coalville. At Skegness, in North Parade Extension, on September 24, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to stop. £666 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Notional penalty points: six. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. At Skegness, in North Parade, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Lincolnshire, on the same date, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely vehicle fuel, was required or expected from them, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £97. No separate penalty. £97 compensation to pay. At Lincolnshire, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Sandeep Singh, 35, of Castleton Boulevard, Skegness. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on August 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Stefan Widdop, 30, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle when the percentage of the visual transmission of light through windows other than the windscreen, namely the front passenger windows, was less than required by the regulations – 35 per cent compared to 65 per cent. £220 fine.

David Shearing, 20, of Mile End, Brandon, Suffolk. At Wainfleet St Mary, in Croft Bank, on July 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £385 fine. £154 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.