COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Frankie Gourley, 27, of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on June 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £806 fine. £85 costs. £322 victim surcharge.

Stefan Thundercliffe, 48, of Hexham Gardens, Nottingham. At Chapel St Leonards, in Skegness Road, on June 9, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £700 fine. £85 victim surcharge. £280 costs.

​

​DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Philip Britton, 51, of Wood's Lane, Stapenhill, Burton on Trent, Derbyshire. At Skegness, on April 29, in Grand Parade, drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for three months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Martin Neville, 34, of Bellscroft Avenue, Thrybergh, Rotherham. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on April 16, drove a vehicle while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £85 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

​DRUG DRIVING:

Connor Stewart, 20, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Ulceby, on the A16, on February 2, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 284 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.6 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine.

Annette Etches, 37, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Mablethorpe, on the A1031, on February 6, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​

​FAILED TO PROVIDE SPECIMEN:

Richard Menday, 33, of Mill Lane, Sheffield. At Skegness, on April 2, when suspected of having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £114 victim surcharge. On April 20, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on April 2. Community Order made, as above.

​INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Helmi-Radu Asad, 23, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £40 fine. £16 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Aaron Suggitt, 25, of Centenary Close, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on April 22, used a vehicle (an electric scooter) without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Terry Turner, 44, of South Road, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, in South Road, on January 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

CASE REOPENED: