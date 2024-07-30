COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

​ASSAULT:

Paul Bateman, 62, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 27, committed assault by beating. £637 fine. £600 costs. £255 victim surcharge.

Jack Etches, 25, of Sea Road, Anderby, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 20, committed assault by beating, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. £800 compensation to pay. £833 fine. £85 costs. £333 victim surcharge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane McLean, 32, of Lumley Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Prince George Street, on June 12, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article that had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Defendant to be deprived of knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Keane McGuinness, 20, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 4, damaged a patio window, with intent or through recklessness. £400 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on May 24, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

The four men will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 8.

DRINK DRIVING:

Emmalene Nicholls, 47, of Squires Croft, Old Clipstone, Mansfield. At Hoffleet Stow, in Hoffleet Road, on May 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Harvindar Singh, 33, of Fagans Way, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on June 14, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath was 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Charlton, 42, of Bridge Street, Saxilby, Lincoln. At Wragby, on December 16, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Kayleigh Knowles, 35, of Seymour Lane, Alford. At Boston, on January 13, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Colby White, 19, Ingram Road, Boston. At Spilsby, on June 7, had in their possession a small quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £80 fine. At Spilsby, on the same date, in Brun Balderston Close, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Seymour Warren, 31, of Alford Road, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe. At Sutton on Sea, on January 3, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis plants and paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

DRUGS – SUPPLIED:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter South, 54, of John Brown Close, Horncastle. At Horncastle, on or before August 21, supplied a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £200 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Horncastle, on the same date, had in their possession 29.9g of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made, as above. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Horncastle, on the same date, possessed in private, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster. Community Order made, as above. Knuckleduster to be forfeited and destroyed. At Horncastle, on the same date, had in their possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely CS spray. Community Order made, as above. CS gas to be forfeited and destroyed.

SPECIMEN:

Adrian Nogal, 24, of Curtis Drive, Coningsby. At Boston, on May 5, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £160 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge.

Igor Berdnikov, 44, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, on March 25, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs.

Daniel Mumford, 21, of Lynncroft, Eastwood, Nottingham. At Skegness Police Station, on June 14, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Old Roman Bank, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy Pearson, 57, of Westwood Road, Ripon, North Yorkshire. At West Ashby, on the A153, on March 18, drove at a speed of 63mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £438 fine. £175 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Motaz Mohammed, 33, of Engell Close, Manchester. At Sutterton to Surfleet, on November 4, drove at a speed of 74mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £220 fine. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Spalding, on the A151 Holbeach Road, on November 5, drove at a speed of 37mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £220 fine. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Hubbert's Bridge, on the A1121, on December 11, drove at a speed of 74mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Andrew, 42, of Abbey Road, Bardney, Lincoln. At Potterhanworth, in Station Road, on May 18, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £241 fine. £96 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lindsay Arnold, 55, of Nutts Lane, Holbeach St Johns, Holbeach. At Frognall, Market Deeping, in Spalding Road, on May 23, rode a motor vehicle at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £600 fine. £240 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mayfield, 37, of Jobson Road, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on May 26, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £320 fine. £128 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Secker, 32, of Gorehall Drive, Welton, Lincoln. At Blankney, on the B1188, on May 20, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £230 fine. £92 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sam Stevenson, 33, of John Smith Close, Willoughby, Alford. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on May 21, drove at a speed of 69mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £230 fine. £92 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Ward, 56, of Lake Way, Jaywick, Essex. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on May 23, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Anderson, 45, of Cowbit Road, Spalding. At Sutterton to Surfleet, on the A16, on April 24, drove at a speed of 79mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £242 fine. £96 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Hill, 51, of Centenary Close, Butterwick, Boston. At Wainfleet St Mary, in Boston Road, on April 27, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £561 fine. £224 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT: