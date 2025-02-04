Drug dealer who operated ‘Scouse line’ in Skegness is jailed

Jailed - Joel Tasker.

A man who organised the sale of Class A drugs on the streets of Skegness on an "almost a daily basis" has today (Tuesday) been jailed for 12 years.

Joel Tasker, 31, created a drug dealing operation known as the "Scouse line" which ran from 1 April 2022 to 30 March 2023.

Heroin and crack-cocaine was advertised and supplied to users in Skegness on 362 days during that period, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Prosecution drugs expert estimated there were transactions involving 844 grams of heroin and 591 grams of crack-cocaine.

The court heard Tasker was the "creator" of the line and worked alongside a second local man called Connor Stewart to supply the drugs.

The two men had a "turbulent relationship" but operated together, the court was told.

Tasker, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and four further charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Stuart Lody, mitigating for Tasker, urged the court to give him credit for his guilty pleas.

"He has admitted to being a drug dealer in Grimsby and Skegness and has made the job of the Crown Prosecution Service and the court easier," Mr Lody explained.

Mr Lody told the court Tasker suffered a difficult childhood after moving from Grimsby to Liverpool where he was bullied and placed in care.

The court heard Tasker moved back to Lincolnshire as an adult and set up a successful landscape gardening business until he broke his leg playing football with one of his children.

Mr Lody said Tasker had been diagnosed with schizophrenia since being remanded into custody.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst said Tasker played a leading role in the "Scouse line" which ran from April 2022 to March 2023.

Judge Hirst told Tasker: "At its height the supply line operated on an almost daily basis. You were at the centre of this drugs conspiracy."

"You expected substantial financial advantage," Judge Hirst added.

Connor Stewart, 21, of Lincoln Road, Skegness, was also due to be sentenced after admitting his role in the Skegness conspiracy but failed to attend court for the hearing.

Judge Hirst issued a warrant for his arrest.