Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police say the boys, four aged 14 years-old, and one aged 15, were “arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in the town”.

As previously reported by LincolnshireWorld, this included an incident in which a traffic cone was thrown at a man on September 19.

The arrests were made yesterday (Tuesday) and Monday and they have all been released on bail while investigations are ongoing.

Inspector Colin Clarkson said: “We have arrested 10 people in total so far in connection with the anti-social behaviour in the town.

Advertisement

"Our investigations are ongoing and there are other people that have been identified in connection with this. They will be spoken with in due course.”

A police spokesperson continued: “As part of our force priorities, we continue to promote Street Safe.

“Street Safe is a service where people can anonymously tell us about public places where they have felt unsafe, when this happened, and why. For example, because of environmental issues/vandalism or because of the behaviour of others in the area at the time. The reporting person can also include details of themselves such as age, gender etc.”

Inspector Clarkson added: “These reports can help highlight patterns or trends and essentially, we can see where the public want us to be. It is especially relevant following recent disorders in Boston town centre.

Advertisement

“Any areas or concerns raised to us will be passed to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams at Lincolnshire Police, who share and use this data collaboratively with the other agencies that we work closely with so we can respond to the public concerns.”

The service can be accessed through the following link: StreetSafe | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk)